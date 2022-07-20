Willie Anderson calls for Corey Dillon and other Bengals to make Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Cincinnati Bengals have released the next two members of their Ring of Honor. Two very deserving Bengal legends, Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis are the newest additions, which were voted on by season ticket holders.

True to form of an offensive lineman, Anderson chose to take some time out of his press conference to vouch for former Bengals teammates he would like to see honored at the highest level.

Anderson, while becoming more vocal on social media as fans call for him to be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has never been much of a “me” guy. His body of work speaks for itself, so he rarely has to speak for it.

Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson noted that Anderson mentioned former teammate Corey Dillon as someone who should share the honor with him while also pushing for the star running back to make it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

There’s no question Dillon is one of the best Bengal running backs to ever don the stripes, but his ugly split with the organization may have the fans who vote on the honor questioning his place next to other franchise greats.

The highs of Dillon’s run in Cincinnati include setting a then-NFL record for rushing yards in a single game in a 278 yard performance against the Denver Broncos in 2000. The lows of his tenure include his public comments about dissatisfaction with the front office and him throwing all of his equipment into the stands after his final game as a Bengal.

With the team picking nominees, but fans having the ultimate say over who gets in, it will be interesting to see if we ever see number 28 in the middle of Paul Brown Stadium, as well as the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Anderson also called for other Bengal legends to get the nods, most of which fans shouldn’t have many reservations about.

Big Will, a finalist last year, says Corey Dillon should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as well as The Ocho and the two Kennys: They were the best players at their positions, he says. — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) July 20, 2022

Would you cast your vote for Corey Dillon to enter the Ring of Honor? Let us know in the comments!