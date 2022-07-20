Bengals closing in on deal for naming rights of Paul Brown Stadium, per report

Paul Brown Stadium might be getting a new name.

Per Kelsey Conway and the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Cincinnati Bengals are “close to a deal” for the naming rights of the stadium.

Paul Brown Stadium has been the name of the Bengals’ stadium since its completion in 2000. Named after the franchise’s founder, the stadium has seen renovations in recent years, but never has its name been a topic of change until now.

Mike Brown, the team’s owner/president and son of Paul, has notoriously been partial to tradition, which has only furthered the unlikelihood of the name ever changing under his watch.

So, what’s changed? We’re not quite sure, but a sponsor purchasing the naming rights certainly won’t make the organization poorer.

Per the Enquirer’s report, the team has notified Hamilton County and the city of Cincinnati about the possible deal that “could be made soon,” prompting a quick approval process before the 2022 season begins in September. The Bengals’ have two home preseason games as well in August.

Because Paul Brown Stadium is owned by the county, profits would go to them and the city, and the team would intake a greater share over the duration of the deal.

These reports usually don’t surface unless something is truly on the precipice, so be on the lookout for an announcement sooner than later.

The Bengals are close to a deal for the naming rights of Paul Brown Stadium, sources tell the @Enquirer@SharonCoolidge, @ScottWartman and my story:https://t.co/y2g4iKxlA1 — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 20, 2022

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!