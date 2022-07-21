Bengals News (7/21): Honoring Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis

Bengals News

Bengals Announce 2022 Ring of Honor Class

Anderson played from 1996-2007 and is regarded as the best right offensive tackle of his era. The four-time Pro Bowler played in 181 Bengals games, tied for eighth on the team's all-time list. Anderson also blocked for Corey Dillon's two NFL-record setting games.

Big Willie Joins Munoz To Book End Bengals Ring Of Honor

"This organization is pretty much built on how well their (offensive) lineman play. For the fans to pick that, to me that was an honor," Anderson says. "The best player in team history is an offensive lineman and a guy who set the standard for me and the rest of the guys individually and as a group to follow."

Game-Changer Isaac Curtis Blazes To Bengals Ring Of Honor

"You have a couple of generations that have come through Cincinnati," Curtis said. "Chad Johnson had a great career. We've had a lot of great players. A lot of great players have gone on and done some great things. Cris Collinsworth. Reggie Williams. I've been out of there for quite a while. There have been some really good younger players that are fresher with (the voters) I would think and I'm very honored to go in this early."

Browns CB says Ja’Marr Chase is top 5 WR

Some AFC North love for Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase.

NFL News

NFL 'overwhelmed' by demand for Germany tickets

The NFL say they have been "overwhelmed" by demand for tickets for their first regular-season game in Germany later this year.

Rob Gronkowski continues to insist he's done playing football, even as some doubt it

Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement a month ago, but many of the people who know him best, including his agent and his girlfriend, don’t think he’s really done.

Jason Peters: I'm staying in shape and waiting for a team - ProFootballTalk

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Peters said he’s been staying in shape and waiting for a team to come calling. And he’s not just looking to join a club that’s contending for a Super Bowl in 2022.

Fantasy Wonderland of 500,000 Balloons Gives Sick Kids Most Uplifting Fundraising Event Ever

A hotel in Orlando came alive with vibrant colors and breathtaking flair as more than 400 balloon artists raised money for sick kids.

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on track to be fully cleared by mid-August

San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is expected to be fully cleared by mid-August, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Impasse quietly continues between Daniel Snyder, House Oversight Committee

Four weeks ago today, the chairperson of the House Oversight Committee announced during the testimony of Commissioner Roger Goodell that a subpoena would issue to Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. And the Committee seems to be no closer to serving that subpoena than it was nearly a month ago.