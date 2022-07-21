The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Lords of the Ring

Training camp is right around the corner, as the Bengals try to build off of an AFC Championship from last season. And, speaking of “champions” the Bengals have two new members of their prestigious Ring of Honor.

We look at the careers of each of those great players, while also bringing a “State Your Case” on a couple of different subjects. We cap this week’s show off with a preview of the AFC East teams on the schedule, a “Remember When” and a special announcement!

You won’t want to miss this one on the special day and time of Thursday at 7:30 p.m.!