The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Lords of the Ring

Training camp is right around the corner, as the Bengals try to build off of an AFC Championship from last season. And, speaking of “champions” the Bengals have two new members of their prestigious Ring of Honor.
We look at the careers of each of those great players, while also bringing a “State Your Case” on a couple of different subjects. We cap this week’s show off with a preview of the AFC East teams on the schedule, a “Remember When” and a special announcement!
You won’t want to miss this one on the special day and time of Thursday at 7:30 p.m.!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...