Bengals News (7/22): Madden respects Joe Mixon and Evan McPherson

Bengals News

Bengals Mixon among top 10 RBs in Madden 23

He is one of the top running backs in Madden 23, and thus far, is the Bengals’ highest-ranked player.

Bengals’ Evan McPherson is one of Madden’s highest-rated kickers

McPherson lands alongside the best in the game.

2022 Bengals Preseason Predictions and Preview by AthlonSports.com

There wasn’t a better quarterback than Joe Burrow to close out the 2021 regular season. Over his final five games, Burrow completed 72.3 percent of his passes for an average of 355 yards per game, with 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

2022 Joe Mixon Fantasy Football Player Profile

Few running backs in the NFL had as many opportunities to produce as Joe Mixon last season. He ranked fourth in goal-line carries, behind Jonathan Taylor, James Conner, and Darrel Williams. He also ranked third in carries, and fourth in weighted opportunities (per PlayerProfiler.com).

Joe Mixon and Gary Owen want to party with you. Here’s how to celebrate their birthdays

Want to party with Joe Mixon and Gary Owen? If you go to the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on July 24, you can have the chance.

Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader is...not a fan of Madden.

Can’t blame him.

Bo Jackson helped pay for funerals of 19 children and 2 teachers killed in school massacre at Uvalde, Texas

Bo Jackson helped pay for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the Uvalde school massacre in May.

Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray agrees to $230.5 million deal, is now among NFL's richest QBs, source says

Cardinals star Kyler Murray has agreed to a five-year extension worth $230.5 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, a deal that makes him one of the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks.

Cleveland Browns signing QB Josh Rosen to 1-year deal

The Browns, who face the possibility that starter Deshaun Watson could be suspended under the NFL's personal conduct policy, are looking to enter training camp with four quarterbacks.

XFL will announces its cities and stadiums on Sunday

The league, purchased out of bankruptcy by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, is set to resume playing shortly after the Super Bowl. ESPN and ABC have an exclusive broadcasting deal with the XFL.

Sean Payton admits he thinks he’ll return to NFL sideline at some point

Sean Payton said in an interview with USA Today Sports that he’d be interested in a possible return to coaching as soon as the 2023 season, though the details of any deal would depend on circumstances and team.

Why the Arizona Cardinals had to give Kyler Murray whatever he wanted

One of the biggest liabilities in the NFL is looking behind door No. 2, especially when it comes to quarterbacks.

Andrew Whitworth, Aqib Talib join ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Prime Video

Retired NFL players Andrew Whitworth and Aqib Talib have signed on as contributors for the pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage of ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Prime Video.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reports for training camp amid contract uncertainty

Lamar Jackson is in the building. The Ravens quarterback reported for training camp Thursday, coincidentally on the same day Kyler Murray inked a big-time extension. Is Jackson next?