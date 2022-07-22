 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals reveal new white helmets

Finally!

By Dadio Makdook
/ new
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a short tease by which the Bengals’ social media team asked fans to get a picture of “MAXIMUM-EFFORT JOE BURROW” to 10,000 likes, the team has revealed the new white helmets.

And they. Are. Glorious.

We got a chance to talk with ESPN’s Ben Baby about them recently. Check out the show here:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

Poll

What do you think of the new white helmets?

view results
  • 39%
    I love them
    (152 votes)
  • 18%
    I really love them
    (71 votes)
  • 7%
    I am in love with them
    (31 votes)
  • 34%
    They are to helmets what Joe Burrow is to human beings
    (135 votes)
389 votes total Vote Now

