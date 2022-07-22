Bengals reveal new white helmets

After a short tease by which the Bengals’ social media team asked fans to get a picture of “MAXIMUM-EFFORT JOE BURROW” to 10,000 likes, the team has revealed the new white helmets.
And they. Are. Glorious.
A deal's a deal.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 22, 2022
Presented by Swift Meats pic.twitter.com/miE5FLlzdS
We got a chance to talk with ESPN’s Ben Baby about them recently. Check out the show here:
You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:
Poll
What do you think of the new white helmets?
-
39%
I love them
-
18%
I really love them
-
7%
I am in love with them
-
34%
They are to helmets what Joe Burrow is to human beings
