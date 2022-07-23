Bengals News (7/23): Training camp battles

Bengals News

Potential Roster Battles At Bengals Training Camp

The Bengals open training camp next Wednesday, and there’s sure to be some fierce battles throughout the roster over the next month. One of the biggest is at left guard, where the incumbent Jackson Carman will look to hold off up-and-coming rookie Cordell Volson.

Bengals new helmet: Cincinnati unveils "White Bengal" alternate

The first alternate helmet in franchise history is here ahead of Wednesday's start to training camp.

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top-Five QBs; La'el Collins Named Top-10 OT

Newly added right tackle La'el Collins (87 overall) paced the way among Cincinnati offensive linemen. He is the 10th-rated tackle (right or left) in the game.

Look: Joe Burrow Throws Interesting Football During Workout

The Bengals franchise star posted a picture of him throwing with QB coach Jordan Palmer this week. The football includes a Super Bowl LVI logo as a reminder of what he missed out on last season.

5 egregious 'Madden' player ratings; plus, analysis on Kyler Murray's deal and a potentially dominant D

Player ratings are out for "Madden NFL 23," and Bucky Brooks has beef with five marks. Plus, analysis on Kyler Murray's enormous extension and one ferocious defense you shouldn't sleep on.

NFL insider notes: Why Kyler Murray's extension shouldn't impact Lamar Jackson, plus more QB decisions looming

Expect plenty more quarterback news before Week 1

New England Patriots not naming offensive, defensive coordinators

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced his complete coaching staff, with titles, and there is nobody assigned to the coordinator role on either offense or defense.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid unsure if OT Orlando Brown will report to training camp

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said Friday he wasn’t sure if left tackle Orlando Brown would report to training camp.

J.K. Dobbins among six Ravens starting camp on physically unable to perform list

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins disputed a report about the seriousness of his knee injury this week, saying he will definitely play in Week 1 and might not even open camp on the physically unable to perform list. But while Dobbins may still play Week 1, he is starting camp on the PUP list.

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

Breaking down the Madden 23 ratings using PFF grades

This year's game will be released on August 19 and feature Hall of Fame coach John Madden on the cover for the first time in more than a decade following his death late last year.