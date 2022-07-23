La’el Collins, Alex Cappa among Bengals placed on injury lists

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves ahead of training camp.

Placed the following five players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list: LB Joe Bachie, OG Alex Cappa, DE Khalid Kareem, RB Samaje Perine and DB Brandon Wilson.

Placed OT La’el Collins on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.

The biggest names here are Collins and Cappa, both of whom were signed this offseason to upgrade the Bengals’ offensive line. Hopefully, whatever is plaguing them is minor and these moves are just precautionary.

Seeing Wilson placed on PUP is no surprise as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered last November. He’s the only player of this group we know is coming off a major injury.

The Bengals’ first official day of training camp is Wednesday, July 27th, so there’s still time for these guys to come off their respective injury lists and begin practicing.