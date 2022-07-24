Bengals training camp 2022: Everything to know

Keep track of everything that comes from the 2022 edition of Bengals training camp.

The 2022 NFL season is closing in fast, and with it comes the return of training camp for the Cincinnati Bengals!

This year, the Bengals are tentatively set to have 12 open practices, including Back Together Saturday on July 30th, which will require tickets to enter the event inside Paul Brown Stadium (go here for more info).

Otherwise, all other open practices take place at the Kettering Health Practice Fields located just west of Paul Brown Stadium. Admission to those are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bengals rookies will be reporting on July 23rd, while veterans are set to check in July 26th.

There is no contact permitted at the first three days of training camp for any team. After that, teams ramp up practice over the next four days — with Day 6 being a mandatory day off — before full-contact practices begin on Day 7.

In addition, the Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will have a Super Bowl rematch of sorts when both teams face off in their third and final preseason game. Leading up to that August 27th game, the two teams will have joint practices throughout the week in Cincinnati.

Expectations are as high as they’ve ever been following the Bengals’ miraculous Super Bowl run last season. Thanks to the emergence of superstars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, there’s hope that this year’s team can make another deep playoff run that ends in the NFL’s championship game.

As training camp rolls on in the coming weeks, use this stream to keep track of everything you need to know from Bengals camp 2022.

Bengals Camp 2022 (times in ET)