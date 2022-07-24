Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: 2005 Bengals Reunion Special

The Cincinnati Bengals are taking the field for 2022 training camp and the Cincy Jungle podcast team continues its star-studded lineup! Our guys Bengal Jim, Jamie, James and Tom have an incredible lineup this week, as they have put together a 2005 AFC North Champions reunion show!

Former Bengal greats like Levi Jones, Justin Smith, Rudi Johnson, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Brian Simmons, Rich Braham and newest Ring of Honor inductee, Willie Anderson, are set to make appearances on the program!

Join the fun at 5 p.m. ET live on the CJ Facebook and Twitter feeds, as well as on Bengal Jim’s YouTube channel! Otherwise, catch the program on your favorite audio streamer afterward!