Adam Zimmer, son of Mike Zimmer, returning to Bengals’ coaching staff, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals begin training camp this week, and they might be welcoming back a familiar name on the coaching staff.

Adam Zimmer, the son of former Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, is expected to rejoin Cincinnati’s coaching staff after posting a photo of himself wearing recently acquired Bengals gear. Zimmer didn’t confirm the report from Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Indications are Adam Zimmer, ex-Vikings assistant and son of ex-Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, is returning to a role with the Bengals, whom he was an assistant for in 2013. He put this photo on Instagram. When I called Adam today to ask about his Bengals role, he said “No comment.” pic.twitter.com/vJw4OIiCAY — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) July 24, 2022

Zimmer was also in attendance for a Bengals OTA practice, per The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.

Zimmer coached one year for the Bengals under his father in 2013 as the assistant defensive backs coach. He proceeded to follow Mike to the Minnesota Vikings the next year when Mike was hired as head coach and stayed with him for eight seasons. Mike was let go following the 2021 season.

The return of even one Zimmer to the Bengals is enough of a surprise considering the Marvin Lewis era is now four years in the past. Lewis hired Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator all the way back in 2007 and kept him for seven years, but Adam and Mike haven’t always coached together. Adam came into the NFL coaching ranks back in 2006 with the New Orleans Saints as the assistant linebackers coach and remained there through the team’s Super Bowl title season in 2009. He held the same position with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2010-2012.

It’s unclear what role Zimmer will have if he’s indeed returning to Cincinnati, but we should get clarification as training camp begins this week.