Chris Odom, USFL Defensive Player of Year, drawing interest from Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are searching all around for talent, and that includes the United States Football League, more commonly known as the USFL.

The league had its inaugural season this past spring with the games typically being played in Alabama.

While it’s clearly a different level of talent than the NFL, it did pose entertainment for football fanatics. Many of the players composing the rosters were former collegiate standouts that struggled to find a footing in the NFL.

Chris Odom, who played at Arkansas State, was among the players to make a name for himself, dominating the second-tier football league. He ended the season with 12.5 sacks for the Houston Gamblers. He chipped in 29 tackles as well.

While the reigning AFC champions are looking to workout Odom, he’s also gaining interest from other teams per Dov Kleinman.

The USFL Defensive Player of the Year @Chrisodom98, who had 12.5 sacks last season, is working out for the AFC Champion #Bengals tomorrow, according to a source.



Odom is set to work out for 2 more teams later this week, one from AFC another from NFC.pic.twitter.com/gObeVd9acg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 24, 2022

Cincinnati already has a solid pass rush, but considering injuries do happen, having depth at crucial positions is critical.

Odom, an Arlington, Texas native, is 27 years old and went undrafted in 2017. He had stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers earlier in his career but didn’t stay very long with either organization.

Set for an NFL comeback, Odom may get a shot with the Bengals.

Cincinnati does also have 2021 third-round pick Joseph Ossai set to make his return this season. The defensive line is going to be a strength for Cincinnati, and Odom could improve it even further.