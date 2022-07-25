La’el Collins injury update

Cincinnati Bengals right tackle La’el Collins landed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list over the weekend. Now we know why.

During the team’s media luncheon, head coach Zac Taylor and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan expanded on Collins’ ailment. It’s a back injury that will keep him sidelined at least longer than right guard Alex Cappa, who was injured during OTAs.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he anticipates Alex Cappa will be back before La’el Collins. Said Collins has been dealing with a back issue and it’s up to the staff to manage veterans through training camp. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) July 25, 2022

Collins, who signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Bengals back in March, has missed several games in the last two years with injuries and suspension. Those missed games are why the team structured the contract in a way that heavily incentivizes Collins playing games.

Taylor said that this particular injury is one Collins has dealt with before.

Per Zac Taylor, La’el Collins is dealing with a back issue, something Collins has experienced before. Taylor said Collins feels good and the team won’t rush him back. — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) July 25, 2022

Per Callahan, Collins is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, along with Cappa.

Brian Callahan says he's optimistic that Alex Cappa and La'el Collins will be ready for the start of the season.



Jackson Carman is "a little bit ahead" at LG. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 25, 2022

Having the line fully healthy in September is all that matters. Collins, and Cappa for that matter, may miss practices and a preseason game or two, but so long as their injuries don’t become worse, we’ll see them starting against the Pittsburgh Steelers come Week 1.