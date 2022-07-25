 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

La’el Collins injury update

Collins is expected to be ready for the regular season.

By John Sheeran
/ new
NFL: AUG 18 Preseason - Bengals at Cowboys Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals right tackle La’el Collins landed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list over the weekend. Now we know why.

During the team’s media luncheon, head coach Zac Taylor and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan expanded on Collins’ ailment. It’s a back injury that will keep him sidelined at least longer than right guard Alex Cappa, who was injured during OTAs.

Collins, who signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Bengals back in March, has missed several games in the last two years with injuries and suspension. Those missed games are why the team structured the contract in a way that heavily incentivizes Collins playing games.

Taylor said that this particular injury is one Collins has dealt with before.

Per Callahan, Collins is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, along with Cappa.

Having the line fully healthy in September is all that matters. Collins, and Cappa for that matter, may miss practices and a preseason game or two, but so long as their injuries don’t become worse, we’ll see them starting against the Pittsburgh Steelers come Week 1.

