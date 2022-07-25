Bengals News (7/25): Ready and waiting

Taylor-Made Takes: Zac Sits Down With Bengals.com On Eve Of Training Camp

Well, we know we're not going to surprise anybody. I can't speak for other teams. I don't know if we surprised them or not. I hope they saw a good team on tape in week one. But this year, certainly, I think people are more aware of the type of team we can be and we have to prove that.

Bengals Player Moves

Placed the following five players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list -- LB Joe Bachie, G Alex Cappa, DE Khalid Kareem, HB Samaje Perine and S Brandon Wilson.

Bengals' Zac Taylor identifies single biggest challenge for 2022: 'We're not going to surprise anybody'

After all, it's now a team that was only moments removed from defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. All told, Burrow didn't simply return to form, he was electric, aided by a reunion with former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase, the latter going on to deliver one of the best rookie seasons in league history en route to winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and being named both a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro -- along with winning NFL Rookie of the Year.

Zac Taylor says Bengals will be ready for Jessie Bates when he arrives: 'That's up to him when he shows up'

If Taylor doesn't show up for the first few camp practices, Dax Hill is in line to start at safety. The Bengals drafted Hill in the first round this year as a contingency plan in case Bates leaves Cincinnati after this year or refused to sign the franchise tag. Cincinnati prepared for this situation with Bates, but would rather have him with the franchise with the core players that helped the Bengals win the AFC Championship.

PFF ranks Joe Burrow as the No. 27 player in football

After registering arguably the best season from a passer in college football history, Burrow became the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft for the Cincinnati Bengals. He showed some promise as a rookie, though he was held back by roster holes and a torn ACL that ultimately ended his campaign prematurely.

Bengals' La'el Collins: Dealing with back issue

Coach Zac Taylor reportedly said Collins feels "good", but his status will still be worth monitoring as training camp unfolds. The Bengals' presumed starter at right tackle is eligible to practice whenever he's deemed ready, but Cincinnati is likely to play it safe after having inked Collins to a three-year, $22 million deal this offseason.

Mike Brown on Jessie Bates: Not easy to fit all the contracts under the cap

Bates hasn’t signed his tag yet and isn’t expected to report to training camp with the rest of the team this week, but Bengals owner Mike Browns said on Monday that he expects Bates to play with the team this year. Brown also said that hopes that things work out in a way that Bates remains with the team in 2023 and beyond.

Bengals place 5 players on active/physically unable to perform list

Sunday is the first day of workouts for the Cincinnati Bengals, but on Saturday, the team announced five players had been moved to the active/physically unable to perform list.

Around the league

NFL launches exclusive streaming subscription service NFL+

With NFL+, fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers access to live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on mobile devices, live local and national audio for every game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

Jaguars RB James Robinson (Achilles) will not start training camp on PUP list

"Says a lot. It's a good sign," Pederson said. "I know, and I've seen how hard he's worked to get himself back this spring, this summer. He was here all summer working with the guys. ... He's done a great job to put himself into a position where we don't have to (put him on PUP). But still be cautious with him and make sure he's ready when he's ready."

Top 10 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates in 2022: Treylon Burks, Skyy Moore among 7 WRs

A player's success, or lack thereof, in Year 1 is often determined more by the situation he enters into than by his individual talent. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year entering last season, but he ended up not receiving any votes for the award after a chaotic first year in Jacksonville.