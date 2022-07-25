Bengals sign 3 players ahead of training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals today signed three free agents in defensive tackle Domenique Davis, defensive end Raymond Johnson III, and linebacker Tegray Scales.

Davis (6-2, 326), a first-year player out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, originally signed with the New York Jets as a college free agent in 2020. He was out of the NFL from 2020-21, but he latched on with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL earlier this year. He notched 57 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 10 games for the Gamblers.

Johnson (6-3, 264), a second-year player out of Georgia Southern University, originally was a college free agent signee of the New York Giants in 2021. In 15 games, he recorded four tackles and a sack on 166 snaps.

Scales (6-1, 233), a second-year player out of Indiana University, is a Cincinnati native and attended Colerain High School. He originally signed as a college free agent with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and later joined the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad that same year. In 2020, he spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers. His five career games played were all with the Steelers.

In December of last year, Scales ended up on the Bengals practice squad while the team was down several linebackers.

With Jessie Bates not technically under contract, these signings give the Bengals 90 players to work with as training camp begins this week. Veterans report Tuesday, and their first practice is Wednesday.