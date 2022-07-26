Better, worse or same: Bengals offensive line

There were no ifs, ands or buts about it. The Cincinnati Bengals HAD to upgrade the offensive line in a big way, and that they did.

It began with early free agency acquisitions of center Ted Karras and right guard Alex Cappa. Both players finished with PFF grades of 72+ last season and should be huge upgrades along the interior of this offensive line.

Then came the massive addition of La’el Collins after he was a cap casualty of the Dallas Cowboys. When healthy, Collins is one of the best right tackles in football and will be a massive upgrade over Isaiah Prince, who finished last season as the starter and had a 36.9 PFF grade in the postseason.

Then there’s left tackle Jonah Williams, who has just two full seasons of NFL football under his belt after a pectoral injury wiped out his rookie season. Williams has shown enough potential to think he’s capable of becoming a Pro Bowl-caliber tackle.

If nothing else, he should remain a solid starter this season.

There is still a major question at left guard, where second-year man Jackson Carman is favored to start after a bad rookie season. The 2021 second-round pick should be improved this year, but will it be enough to even be an average starter?

And finally, there’s offensive line coach Frank Pollack. Typically regarded as one of the NFL’s better o-line coaches, Pollack will be working with what’s easily the best unit he’s had during his Bengals career.

All told, how do you see the Bengals offensive line faring in 2022? Will they take the big jump we all expect? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!