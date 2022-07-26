Bengals News (7/26): Joe Burrow extension is Cincinnati’s No. 1 priority

Cincinnati Bengals president Mike Brown says team's focus is to give QB Joe Burrow contract extension

During the team's annual media luncheon Monday, Brown said he doesn't know how that will all play out once Burrow is eligible for an extension. But Brown is confident in how he feels about the team's franchise quarterback.

Is standout S Jessie Bates III the odd man out in Bengals' long-term plans?

One of them is for standout safety Jessie Bates III, who reportedly plans to hold out as he enters training camp with a franchise tag tender he hasn't signed. From the sound of team owner Mike Brown, the window for reaching a long-term deal might have closed.

Will the Bengals Make the Playoffs This Year? - The Ringer

Steven and Danny get together to debate whether the Cincinnati Bengals can repeat their success from last season despite a much harder schedule and an incredibly loaded AFC

Quick Hits As Bengals Set To Open 2022 Training Camp

Joe Burrow led the Bengals quarterbacks into Paul Brown Stadium Saturday, along with the rookies and injured players, to start off training camp. On Tuesday everybody else reports and on Wednesday the Bengals take the field for the first time in front of fans since 2019. The Return to Normalcy is capped in Saturday's "Back Together," workout in the stadium.

Bengals Notebook: Mike Brown on why club pursuing naming rights

With the Bengals set to open training camp Wednesday, Monday's annual training camp media luncheon at Paul Brown Stadium found them dealing with issues usually facing Super Bowl teams.

Mike Orlando of McNicholas High School Wins Paul Brown Coaching Award

"I've seen firsthand the incredibly positive impact the McNicholas football program has on the students involved, as well as the broader community," said Tobin. "This is a testament to Mike Orlando, the fantastic coaches he's assembled as well as school leadership. The development of character in his student-athletes makes Mike a great example of what the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award stands for."

Around the league

Kyler Murray's new contract with Cardinals mandates 'four hours of independent study'

There is an addendum in Murray's new contract that requires the Pro Bowler to "complete at least four (4) hours of independent study (as defined below) each week (excluding any bye week) during each playing season (as defined below) during the term of the contract," each week during the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers 'ready' for Trey Lance to take the reins, QB is 'made of the right stuff'

"We had an awesome run with Jimmy, it was great," Shanahan said, via 49ers Web Zone. "But when you bring in a salary cap and things like that, there are so many tough decisions that you have to make and we made [that decision] a year ago. And we got to here and I was so happy [with] how Jimmy played last year, that he took us almost to the Super Bowl, got healthy, [and] guys around him played real well around him. But, this is something that we did last year knowing where we wanted to go with this franchise and how you balance out a salary cap, how you balance out a roster, and Jimmy gave Trey a year that I thought he needed just to get used to this league, get his feet wet a little bit."

Bill Belichick on Patriots not naming offensive coordinator: 'We're not really big on titles and all that'

The Pats brought back former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge to work with the offense, but neither was declared the OC. Patricia, who spent last season with the Patriots, has the title of senior football adviser/offensive line. Judge's title is offensive assistant/QBs.

2022 All-Under-25 Team: Justin Herbert, Ja'Marr Chase, Micah Parsons among NFL's rising stars

Chase opted out of his final season at LSU amid the COVID-19 pandemic, then followed his year off by resetting the NFL's rookie receiving record. He finished fourth in the league in receiving yards (1,455) and third in touchdown grabs (13). His team won its division and conference, and nearly won the Super Bowl. And he did all of that in one campaign. Chase sprinted so far beyond the limit of a fluke season, it isn't even visible in the distance. He's already a household name -- and he's only 22 years old.