Bengals unveil uniform to go with White Bengal helmet

Here it is, it all its glory.

The Cincinnati Bengals have revealed—in Lord of the Rings fashion—the full uniform look to pair with their White Bengal alternate helmet.

It’s going to be the Color Rush jersey they originally debuted in 2016.

Once upon a time... pic.twitter.com/fRr5Fnx1bW — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 26, 2022

Due to NFL rules, an alternate helmet must be paired with an alternate or color rush jersey. The Bengals’ alternate jersey is orange, but their former color rush matches the white and black look.

The video hints that a new Color Rush jersey may be on the way in the near future, but since the league has a two-year timeline to approve of a new design, it’s too early for an updated uniform to be used.

their email does too pic.twitter.com/bSaGlz5eHd — Lorenzo "White Tiger" Sorice (@lorenzosorice) July 26, 2022

So for now, it’s the late-2010s Color Rush look for the White Bengal helmet, and here’s the crazy part.

The Bengals will debut this look on September 29th in Week 4 on Thursday Night against the Miami Dolphins. In a sheer coincidence, the Color Rush jerseys were debuted in 2016, against the Miami Dolphins, on Thursday Night Football, in Week 4, on September 29th.

Only this time, they will be coupled with Isaac Curtis and Willie Anderson being inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor at halftime.

What do you think of the Bengals’ new alternative look? Let us know in the comments!