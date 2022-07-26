Bears sign Riley Reiff, per report

Riley Reiff finally has a new team.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ right tackle from the 2021 season has agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Chicago Bears. Per Adam Schefter, the deal can increase to $12.5 million.

Former Bengals’ OT Riley Reiff reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million, with $10 million likely to be earned, with the Chicago Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2022

Reiff played and started 12 games for the Bengals in 2021 after signing a one-year, $7.5 million deal last offseason. He played through an ankle injury for most of the season, and after Week 14, the team shut him down. He still managed to grade out at 67.3 for the season for Pro Football Focus.

Now 33 years old, Reiff will return to the NFC North. He was a first-round pick of the Detroit Lions back in 2012 and played there through 2016. He then left for the Minnesota Vikings, where he would stay through 2020.

The Bears were entering training camp with one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, so Reiff will be a welcomed addition.