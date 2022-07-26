Joe Burrow to have appendectomy

UPDATE: Burrow’s appendectomy should sideline him for a week or two of practice, per Tracey Childs, MD, chief of surgery at Santa Monica’s Providence Saint John’s Health Center. The report is courtesy of The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.

Dr. Childs on Burrow appendectomy cont. (2/2): "He will probably miss practice for a week, or two. When he is comfortable enough to practice he can practice without restrictions. The risks are very small." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) July 26, 2022

With camp beginning Wednesday, don’t expect to see Burrow out there. Sometime early in August seems like a good bet.

As veterans are reporting for Cincinnati Bengals training camp, fans got some unexpected, unsettling news about franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.

Per Ian Rapoport, Burrow is having an appendectomy to remove his appendix.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow is undergoing surgery to remove his appendix, source said. He’ll miss some practice time but better now than later. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022

Having the franchise quarterback undergo an unexpected surgery as camp opens may not be ideal, but it is better this happens now than closer to the season. Having the appendix removed is a fairly minor procedure, but the recovery can linger at times. Getting this taken care of in July should keep Burrow in the clear for the regular season. How much practice and preseason time he misses, however, is unknown.

This isn’t the type of surgery you can necessarily plan for, but if it has to happen, now would be the time for it. We will keep an eye on his recovery and practice status in the coming weeks, but you should still expect to see No. 9 on the field soon.