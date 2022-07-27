Bengals training camp opening day live blog

It’s finally here.

Day 1 of Cincinnati Bengals training camp 2022 has arrived, as football is slowly returning to the Queen City!

After last season’s magical run to Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals will look to continue building on that success and contend for more championships in the coming years, which always starts with what takes place on the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields.

The new journey has begun, so here’s to enjoying every bit of it with you all!

Today, gates open at 1:30 pm ET before practice begins at 2:15 pm ET.

Come chat about today’s practice and everything else in today’s open thread, and follow the Twitter list below for up-to-the-minute updates straight from the practice fields!

Cincy Jungle has the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other fun stuff. Find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes!