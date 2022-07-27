The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: David the Goliath

While we’re all still riding high on the Bengals’ 2021 magical season, we also can’t forget the great teams that started the victorious path on which Cincinnati now treads. The 2005 team set the pace for this new generation of Bengals, and we’ve got one of the members of that squad joining us this week.

Current ESPN analyst and former Bengals linebacker David Pollack joins us this Wednesday night to talk about all kinds of fun topics. But, most importantly, we want to bring awareness to his nonprofit organization, The Pollack Family Foundation.

Aside from providing education and information on physical and emotional wellness to families, the Pollack Family Foundation also helps out the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, and provides assistance to Hope 139, whose mission is to help at-risk mothers and youth.

In addition to their continued help of the above-mentioned causes, their next big community venture is a Christmas concert. They are in need of financial help to get it up and running and we are enlisting Who Dey Nation for support.

Here is the donation link at Give.Send.Go. We’ll get things started at 8:30 p.m ET!

Our thanks to Mr. David Pollack and Mr. Shane Mitchell at the Pollack Family Foundation for the appearance and opportunity to assist a great cause!