Bengals activate Alex Cappa, sign a QB

Cincinnati Bengals training camp commences today, and two players are being activated.

Right guard Alex Cappa and running back Samaje Perine have been cleared to practice and removed from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Cappa and Perine were placed on the PUP list on Saturday, along with linebacker Joe Bachie, defensive end Khalid Kareem, and safety Brandon Wilson. Those three remain on the list as of today.

In addition, the team signed college free agent quarterback Drew Plitt and waived cornerback John Brannon.

Plitt, a rookie out of Ball State University, played in 46 career games for the Cardinals with 36 starts and completed 62.4% of his passes for 9062 yards and 68 TDs.

A Cincinnati native, Plitt played at Loveland High School and set the school record for career TD passes (42) and won the Ohio Division II state championship in 2013. He worked out for the Bengals back in May as a local tryout player.

Plitt will get third-string reps while the team is down Joe Burrow, who’s recovering from his appendectomy.

Brannon, a second-year player out of Western Carolina, had joined the Bengals in December last season when he signed to the team’s practice squad.