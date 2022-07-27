As training camp opens, the Cincinnati Bengals have hired Fredi Knighten to be an offensive assistant on their coaching staff.

Knighten, 28, joins the Bengals after spending the 2021 season as an offensive analyst at Utah State University. Utah State ranked 15th in the country in yards per game last season.

Prior to his stint in Utah, Knighten was the running backs coach at the University of Massachusetts Amherst from 2019-20, where he also coached quarterbacks in 2020. He previously served as a graduate assistant for the University of Maryland from 2016-17 and Florida State University in 2018.

Knighten was a quarterback at Arkansas State University from 2012-15, where he was a two-time All-Sun Belt selection.

Knighten is only 28 years old and with Zac Taylor being one of the coaches in the league, it isn’t a shock to see him bring in a young coach looking to prove himself. After all, Taylor landed the Bengals job as a young, relatively unknown commodity after a Super Bowl run with Sean McVay.