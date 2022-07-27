Bengals News (7/27): Color Rush is back

Photos | Bengals Recreate Ja'Marr's GQ Photo Shoot

The team wanted in on the photo shoot action after Ja'Marr Chase's GQ feature. Scroll through the fun and see the guys at their best.

Bengals Player Moves for July 27, 2022

The Bengals today signed college free agent QB Drew Plitt and waived CB John Brannon. In addition, G Alex Cappa and HB Samaje Perine have been cleared to practice and removed from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Bengals Add Fredi Knighten to Coaching Staff

Knighten, 28, joins Cincinnati after spending the 2021 season as an offensive analyst at Utah State University. Prior to his time at Utah State, he was running backs coach at the University of Massachusetts Amherst from 2019-20, where he also coached quarterbacks in '20. He previously served as a graduate assistant for three seasons, including time at Florida State University (2018) and the University of Maryland ('16-17).

Mike Brown Moves Between The Eras To Open Another Bengals Training Camp

Brown turns 87 in two weeks and he still sounds as pumped as the kid who played hearts with his Cleveland Browns heroes in the 1940s training camps. He still sounds like the 32-year-old assistant general manager who threw passes with the expansion Bengals' only player while trading good-natured barbs with quarterback John Stofa. He's still fan-boy enough that last month he happily called two of his more coveted players from the past, Isaac Curtis and Willie Anderson, and shared their jubilation when he told them they were in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

Color Rush is Back for Thursday Night Football in 2022

That is why the first ever White Bengal game will be under the lights of Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Cincinnati is set to introduce the look in front of a national audience when it takes on the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow undergoing surgery to remove appendix

Burrow is coming off a spectacular second season in which he led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4) and passing yards per attempt (8.9) in 2021 while leading an explosive Bengals offense.

Three Things to Look For on Day One of Cincinnati Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals training camp opens on Wednesday and even though Joe Burrow won't be practicing, there's plenty of storylines to follow. Here are three things we'll be watching for before, during and after practice.

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase's first purchase with NFL contract: Car for mom

Fresh off being named the best wide receiver in the NFL by Chris Simms (take that, "Madden"), Chase sat down with GQ Sports to discuss how he spent his first $1 million after signing with the Bengals last year.

Bengals record projections hint at return to playoffs

Those Bengals bulldozed their way to the Super Bowl last year despite a struggling offensive line, years of rebuilding and a quarterback coming back early from a season-ending knee injury.

Cincinnati Bengals Get Good News About Alex Cappa and Samaje Perine

Cappa, 27, suffered a core muscle injury in OTAs. He underwent a minor procedure, but will practice on Wednesday. The Bengals put Cappa on the PUP list Saturday. They were optimistic about his chances of practicing this week.

Ranking each of the NFL’s new alternate helmets for 2022

Cincinnati defined a very understated type of cool last year during its playoff run. The ghostly black-and-white helmets bolster the look and feel of a team populated by young, exciting stars. The White Tiger aesthetic is especially refreshing given how rarely the Bengals come to mind for this sort of thing. Cincinnati has incredible throwback potential but, through the tail end of the Marvin Lewis era, seemed trapped in a stylistic holding pattern. Joe Burrow can pull off White Tiger. Andy Dalton? Maybe not so much.

Buccaneers signing wide receiver Julio Jones to one-year deal worth $6 million

The Buccaneers are signing the veteran wide receiver to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport later added the one-year contract is worth $6 million with a maximum value of $8 million.

Ravens rookie LB David Ojabo remains unsigned, holding out of training camp

"From my understanding, the argument is about the third-year guarantee," Rapoport said. "If you look at the distribution of where players are and how much is guaranteed in the third year, the Houston Texans fully guaranteed the third year of their second-round pick (defensive back Jalen Pitre), which has caused everyone to go into flux a bit."

NFL training camp: Ten most important position battles to track in 2022

Throughout spring workouts, coaches often preach about setting a foundation. Questions about position battles are dismissed as something to be addressed later in the summer, when camps begin.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin doesn't want to 'micromanage' QB competition between Trubisky, Rudolph, Pickett

Tomlin said that Pittsburgh's quarterback depth chart will be static from what we saw in minicamps and OTAs, with free-agent signee Mitchell Trubisky earning the lion's share of first-team reps, followed by holdover Mason Rudolph second and first-round pick Kenny Pickett landing third in line.