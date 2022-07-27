 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals training camp Day 1 recap

The boys are back in town.

By John Sheeran
/ new
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

So much has happened in just the last two days for the Bengals. But the grind of training camp has begun, and there’s much to discuss.

Before taking the field, Zac Taylor had to address the news from yesterday. Taylor did confirm quarterback Joe Burrow underwent an appendectomy. Burrow felt discomfort with his stomach earlier in the week, but his appendix did not burst, so it was not emergency surgery and it was successful.

Using what he’s learned in year’s past, Taylor did not announce a timetable for Burrow’s return, so we’ll stick with the 1-2 week estimate. Perhaps Taylor will keep his quarterback out for longer just for precautionary purposes.

Missing practice isn’t ideal, but Taylor isn’t worried about Burrow falling behind. By the time he returns to practice, the offense will enter the next phase of implementing new concepts. He’ll also return well before the conclusion of the preseason.

Alex Cappa was projected to return before fellow offensive lineman La’el Collins, and sure enough, Cappa got the green light this morning. The 27-year old was activated off the PUP list and was eased back into practice this afternoon.

Speaking of Collins, the right tackle took some time on the bike and was with the team on the sidelines.

As for who was on the field, first-round pick Dax Hill had his first full practice as a starting safety with Jessie Bates holding out. Hill was more of a slot cornerback during his time at Michigan, and his ability to play close to the line of scrimmage appears to be something defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo wants to see for himself early in camp.

The guy picked after Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt, isn’t getting first-team reps just yet, but he’s making the most of the snaps he does get. He ended up with one of the best defensive plays of the day, per Cincinnati.com’s Charlie Goldsmith.

Joseph Ossai not being placed on the PUP list to start camp was fantastic news. The second-year edge rusher is cleared for practice, but will be limited alongside Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson, and Cappa for now.

Taylor-Britt’s Nebraska pal Stanley Morgan Jr. had the best moments on offense as he came away with two impressive grabs against the first-team defense.

The somber news of the day involved running back Elijah Holyfield, who injured his right knee in a non-contact 11-on-11 session. Holyfield was carted off, which is standard for most leg injuries regardless of severity, but an update will surely be needed soon.

Those were the highlights from Day 1. We’ll be back tomorrow to recap Thursday’s session. Check out our training camp story stream for all the latest news and updates!

In This Stream

Bengals training camp 2022: Everything to know

View all 21 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...