Bengals training camp Day 1 recap

So much has happened in just the last two days for the Bengals. But the grind of training camp has begun, and there’s much to discuss.

Before taking the field, Zac Taylor had to address the news from yesterday. Taylor did confirm quarterback Joe Burrow underwent an appendectomy. Burrow felt discomfort with his stomach earlier in the week, but his appendix did not burst, so it was not emergency surgery and it was successful.

Using what he’s learned in year’s past, Taylor did not announce a timetable for Burrow’s return, so we’ll stick with the 1-2 week estimate. Perhaps Taylor will keep his quarterback out for longer just for precautionary purposes.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow had a successful appendectomy yesterday, coach Zac Taylor said. He's expected to be discharged today. Timetable for return is unknown. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) July 27, 2022

Missing practice isn’t ideal, but Taylor isn’t worried about Burrow falling behind. By the time he returns to practice, the offense will enter the next phase of implementing new concepts. He’ll also return well before the conclusion of the preseason.

Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow "won't be behind the 8 ball" despite the surgery. Added that installing new concepts tends to happen toward the back end of training camp. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) July 27, 2022

Alex Cappa was projected to return before fellow offensive lineman La’el Collins, and sure enough, Cappa got the green light this morning. The 27-year old was activated off the PUP list and was eased back into practice this afternoon.

Alex Cappa didn’t describe much detail about his core injury, but he said, “I feel fantastic.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 27, 2022

Speaking of Collins, the right tackle took some time on the bike and was with the team on the sidelines.

There’s La’el Collins walking while at practice. Collins is dealing with a back injury and Zac Taylor said they’ll ease him back into things. He’s expected to be good to go by Week 1 #Bengals pic.twitter.com/TjB1pRtMvs — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 27, 2022

As for who was on the field, first-round pick Dax Hill had his first full practice as a starting safety with Jessie Bates holding out. Hill was more of a slot cornerback during his time at Michigan, and his ability to play close to the line of scrimmage appears to be something defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo wants to see for himself early in camp.

With Jessie Bates not present at training camp, rookie Dax Hill working alongside Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt. Lou Anarumo is going to move him around in the middle of the field #Bengals pic.twitter.com/ql7BWZIAGM — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 27, 2022

Teaching moment for first round pick Dax Hill ends with a tap on the helmet from Lou Anarumo and a "get back out there" message. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/GtdBsE31Dx — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) July 27, 2022

The guy picked after Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt, isn’t getting first-team reps just yet, but he’s making the most of the snaps he does get. He ended up with one of the best defensive plays of the day, per Cincinnati.com’s Charlie Goldsmith.

Bengals rookie CB Cam Taylor-Britt starts his training camp with the most impressive pass breakup of the day.



Taylor-Britt guarded a go route down the right sideline, high-pointed the throw and knocked it to the ground. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 27, 2022

Joseph Ossai not being placed on the PUP list to start camp was fantastic news. The second-year edge rusher is cleared for practice, but will be limited alongside Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson, and Cappa for now.

Bengals DE Joseph Ossai working in position drills. pic.twitter.com/E4I8EgJJ1u — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) July 27, 2022

Taylor-Britt’s Nebraska pal Stanley Morgan Jr. had the best moments on offense as he came away with two impressive grabs against the first-team defense.

Make that another nice Stanley Morgan catch. Just went up and got one against Mike Hilton. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) July 27, 2022

The somber news of the day involved running back Elijah Holyfield, who injured his right knee in a non-contact 11-on-11 session. Holyfield was carted off, which is standard for most leg injuries regardless of severity, but an update will surely be needed soon.

#Bengals RB Elijah Holyfield goes down during 11-on-11 holding his right knee. Going off on the cart and getting pats on the pads from teammates as he goes. Didn’t look good. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) July 27, 2022

Those were the highlights from Day 1. We’ll be back tomorrow to recap Thursday’s session. Check out our training camp story stream for all the latest news and updates!