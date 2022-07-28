Bengals News (7/28): Dax Hill gets mentored by Vonn Bell

From Tom Brady To Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase Finds Motivation

It will be recalled before he had the most prolific season a rookie wide receiver ever had in the NFL last year, Chase had one of the more tumultuous training camps a Bengals' first-round draft pick ever had.

Bengals Training Camp Report: Vonn Bell Mentors Dax Hill

Hill didn't freeze, although he did say he certainly never expected to be in the starting lineup so quickly for a Super Bowl defense. Middle linebacker Logan Wilson continues to rest his shoulder, but he had a helmet communicator on the sidelines as defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo called the plays.

Quick Hits: Burrow Recovering As Bengals Training Camp Starts; Chase Seeks To Beat Jefferson To 2,000; Dax Hill Steps In

Chase knows because he texted him Tuesday night to tell him he was thinking about him and hoped he was all right and Burrow said he was fine and just wanted to know what clothes Chase had bought him.

Ken Anderson and Ken Riley Advance To Finals Of Hall Of Fame Voting

The first day of practice for the defending AFC champions coincided with another big moment in Bengaldom Wednesday when the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Bengals legends Ken Anderson and Ken Riley are among the final 12 candidates in the senior category.

LOOK: Bengals receive 2021 AFC Championship rings at 2022 training camp

Cincinnati Bengals players received a nice gift upon arriving to the facility for training camp on Thursday. Returning players from last year's team received their AFC Championship rings, an achievement not many people saw coming this time last summer.

QB Position Preview: Joe Burrow Gives Cincinnati Bengals Hope in Quest to Win Super Bowl

He's a special player and special players accomplish amazing milestones in record time. He's already a Pro Bowl caliber quarterback. Burrow was able to pull the Bengals within inches of coming away with their first ever Lombardi trophy in his first full season. Fans are rightfully ecstatic about the future of this player and the franchise.

Bengals Ja'Marr Chase: 'I definitely had to say no to some stuff that I wasn't comfortable with' on GQ shoot

"I had to prepare myself for it, so I showed my friends first like my homeboys from the city and they were tearing me up so I mean once they tear me up, I already knew what it was coming up to so I was getting ready for it," Chase said during an interview on Wednesday.

Around the league

Biggest challenge for each team heading into 2022 NFL season

The Bengals shocked the world by making the Super Bowl -- and nearly winning it. Now comes the hard part: proving they belong among the league’s elite teams. They targeted their two biggest problem areas, the offensive line and secondary, in the offseason and have some of the best young offensive talent in the NFL. But they’re not sneaking up on anyone this time around, play in one of the more competitive divisions in football and face a bear of a schedule that includes seven of the first 11 games on the road.

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers embrace challenge of moving into post-Ben Roethlisberger era

The Steelers are steeped in tradition and history. The football stadium here is named for Chuck Noll, who coached the team from 1969 to 1991. There are pictures of Steelers legends like Joe Greene in the cafeteria. Mike Tomlin, entering his 16th season, is the second-longest-tenured head coach in the NFL.

Russell Wilson not worrying about contract in Denver: 'I want to be here for a long, long time'

"I don't really worry about those guys and what they're doing," Wilson. "Awesome for them. Obviously Kyler, great for him. Obviously, Lamar and his situation. But it has nothing, really, to do with me. I'm excited to be here. I know that. I know I want to be here for a long, long time, hopefully, the rest of my career. And just, it's been a blessing just to be here with these guys. To be here with (general manager) George Paton, he's been amazing to me. Coach (Nathaniel) Hackett, first class, unbelievable mind, unbelievable way how he leads this football team and the rest of the coaching staff, the players, the organization. This is a tremendous honor. Every day I look at it as treating every day as a new day and treating every day as just going into it. That's my focus. My sole focus is winning a Super Bowl for the Denver Broncos."

Steelers' Cam Heyward: Ben Roethlisberger's comments on modern NFL players 'rub me the wrong way'

"I feel like the game has changed," Roethlisberger said. "I feel like the people have changed in a sense. Maybe it's because I got spoiled when I came in. The team was so important. It was all about the team. Now, it's about me and this, that and the other."