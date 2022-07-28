Bengals training camp Day 2 recap

The temperature increased along the banks of the Ohio River, but the pads aren’t yet on for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Training camp practice No. 2 is in the books, and the heat got to a rookie and a vet in the not-so-physical trenches. But we’ll get to that later.

Speaking of the trenches, the offensive line is accounting for Alex Cappa’s cautious return and La’el Collins’ impending return to practice. D’Ante Smith got looks at right tackle with rookie Cordell Volson next to him at right guard with the 1s.

O- line rotation beginning with DAnte Smith getting work at RT and Volson at RG with 1s. Carman staying put at LG — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) July 28, 2022

The names you see in the first group one day aren’t always the same as the next day. When the team had multiple spots open for competition, offensive line coach Frank Pollack would often switch out potential candidates every other practice. Smith isn’t up for a starting job, but he is competing with Isaiah Prince to be the first tackle off the bench. Those reps matter for him.

When it comes to Volson, the rookie should be expected to fill in on both sides of the center, even if he is competing with Jackson Carman at left guard.

The newest Bengal is not so new at all in Jacques Patrick. The former XFL star returned to Cincinnati today as Elijah Holyfield was placed on the Reserve/Injured list following a leg injury. Here he is rocking a new number.

Following yesterday’s injury to RB Elijah Holyfield, the Bengals signed free agent Jacques Patrick.

The 6’2, 239 lb back led the Bengals in rushing in the preseason last year (31 att, 156 yds, 5.0 ypc) before being signed off their practice squad by the 49ers pic.twitter.com/nsvEE4uHKX — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 28, 2022

The safeties have gotten a lot of talk this week. Jessie Bates isn’t at camp, but Dax Hill and Vonn Bell are. Hill made the best play for the defense by picking off a Brandon Allen pass intended for tight end Hayden Hurst.

Vonn Bell with pick-6 of Brandon Allen #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/mL0jE2PcuI — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 28, 2022

Hurst has reportedly impressed the most out of all the receivers thus far. Here he is making a contested catch against Mike Hilton.

Impressive catch by Hayden Hurst today at camp.



He's getting a ton of targets early. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/3QRXxAgzOM — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) July 28, 2022

Hurst won’t have to compete for a roster, but Jeff Gunter will. The seventh-round pick is battling with several edge rushers, and he found himself in a quick battle with offensive tackle Isaiah Prince. The two briefly exchanged blows and went to the ground after Gunter did a little too much during a padless rep.

The first skirmish of training camp: OT Isaiah Prince and DE Jeff Gunter, who made a really aggressive pass rush move when no one’s wearing pads. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 28, 2022

Tempers usually flare during camp, and it’s no surprise to see that occur with a late-round pick trying to prove his worth.

Perhaps a more notable back-and-forth happened with Eli Apple and Ja’Marr Chase. Apple broke up an underthrown deep ball intended for Chase and let Chase know about it after the play.

Brandon Allen way underthrows Ja’Marr Chase who was going up against Eli Apple, Eli makes the play and gives a little finger wag after. #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 28, 2022

About 20 minutes later, Chase made Apple pay.

Ja'Marr Chase dances past Eli Apple and Dax Hill on 60-yard TD. #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/xZhhcDpfF3 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 28, 2022

Even without Joe Burrow slinging him go routes, Chase looks right at home. It’s crazy how this time last year no one believed he could catch an NFL football.

On the injury front, rookie offensive tackle Devin Cochran limped off the field and missed a few plays but returned shortly afterwards. Mitchell Wilcox, on the other hand, didn’t practice.

Bengals TE Mitchell Wilcox on the stationary bike today. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) July 28, 2022

That’s all for today. The team practices once more tomorrow and will move inside Paul Brown Stadium for Back Together Saturday.