Bengals training camp Day 2 recap

Ja’Marr Chase and Hayden Hurst are making plays even without Joe Burrow.

By John Sheeran
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The temperature increased along the banks of the Ohio River, but the pads aren’t yet on for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Training camp practice No. 2 is in the books, and the heat got to a rookie and a vet in the not-so-physical trenches. But we’ll get to that later.

Speaking of the trenches, the offensive line is accounting for Alex Cappa’s cautious return and La’el Collins’ impending return to practice. D’Ante Smith got looks at right tackle with rookie Cordell Volson next to him at right guard with the 1s.

The names you see in the first group one day aren’t always the same as the next day. When the team had multiple spots open for competition, offensive line coach Frank Pollack would often switch out potential candidates every other practice. Smith isn’t up for a starting job, but he is competing with Isaiah Prince to be the first tackle off the bench. Those reps matter for him.

When it comes to Volson, the rookie should be expected to fill in on both sides of the center, even if he is competing with Jackson Carman at left guard.

The newest Bengal is not so new at all in Jacques Patrick. The former XFL star returned to Cincinnati today as Elijah Holyfield was placed on the Reserve/Injured list following a leg injury. Here he is rocking a new number.

The safeties have gotten a lot of talk this week. Jessie Bates isn’t at camp, but Dax Hill and Vonn Bell are. Hill made the best play for the defense by picking off a Brandon Allen pass intended for tight end Hayden Hurst.

Hurst has reportedly impressed the most out of all the receivers thus far. Here he is making a contested catch against Mike Hilton.

Hurst won’t have to compete for a roster, but Jeff Gunter will. The seventh-round pick is battling with several edge rushers, and he found himself in a quick battle with offensive tackle Isaiah Prince. The two briefly exchanged blows and went to the ground after Gunter did a little too much during a padless rep.

Tempers usually flare during camp, and it’s no surprise to see that occur with a late-round pick trying to prove his worth.

Perhaps a more notable back-and-forth happened with Eli Apple and Ja’Marr Chase. Apple broke up an underthrown deep ball intended for Chase and let Chase know about it after the play.

About 20 minutes later, Chase made Apple pay.

Even without Joe Burrow slinging him go routes, Chase looks right at home. It’s crazy how this time last year no one believed he could catch an NFL football.

On the injury front, rookie offensive tackle Devin Cochran limped off the field and missed a few plays but returned shortly afterwards. Mitchell Wilcox, on the other hand, didn’t practice.

That’s all for today. The team practices once more tomorrow and will move inside Paul Brown Stadium for Back Together Saturday.

