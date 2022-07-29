Bengals News (7/29): Tough competition

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins reveal toughest CBs they've faced in NFL

Bengals camp: Offense prepares, Jackson Carman optimism, Kevin Huber slims down - The Athletic

Brian Callahan's offense is picking up the pace from OTAs and becoming more familiar with the playbook before the pads are put on.

Training Camp Report: Bengals Get AFC Championship Rings

The Bengals quietly handed out their 2021 AFC championship rings to players, coaches and staff during the work day Thursday at Paul Brown Stadium. And it matched the classy understated piece that caught Caroline Blackburn’s eye when she went through her g

6 takeaways from the second day of Bengals training camp

News, updates and thoughts after the second day of Bengals training camp.

Around the League

Cardinals remove 'independent study' clause from Kyler Murray's contract

The Arizona Cardinals have eliminated the mandatory "independent study" clause in quarterback Kyler Murray's contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday evening.

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen feared to have suffered season-ending knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury at Thursday's training camp practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf, Seahawks agree to terms on three-year, $72 million extension

DK Metcalf and the Seahawks have agreed to terms on a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reporter Thursday, per a source.

Philadelphia Eagles' Gardner Minshew spent offseason in old prison bus, focused on 'Super Bowl or bust' - Philadelphia Eagles- ESPN

Minshew bought a bus, gave it a hippie makeover and parked it by a gym for five months, working out with a goal to help Philly make a title run.

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder testifies for nearly 11 hours before U.S. House Oversight Committee

Commanders owner Dan Snyder testified voluntarily, but under oath, for nearly 11 hours during a private deposition Thursday with members of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform.