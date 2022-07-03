Bengals News (7/3): Hayden Hurst being overlooked

Current Bengals Eye Some All-Time Milestones

Numbers we’d like to see some Bengals put up in 2022.

NFL defender reveals one trait that makes Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert elite

“I can honestly say that seeing their different habits and what makes each of them successful is very different from each other. But they all carry one similar characteristic and that’s their preparation for the game,” Fehoko said. “Each of those three during my time playing with them, and even Justin now, they all take their preparation very seriously. I mean early in to the facility, last one out guys…just goes to show they really value this game more than the numbers they put up on Sunday. They really want the best for their teams.”

Cincinnati Bengals Stars Look: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Attend UFC 276

Star safety Jessie Bates and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie also attended the event. The trio met Israel Adesanya, who defeated Jared Cannonier in the main event. Check out video and photos of Burrow, Bates and Awuzie below.

5 dream scenarios for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022

Winning a road playoff game while surrendering nine sacks – followed by a 21-3 comeback in Arrowhead against the NFL’s current juggernaut – followed by seeing the Bengals logo in an endzone at the Super Bowl.

Bengals: Hayden Hurst named one of NFL’s most overlooked additions

The highlights of the NFL offseason activities are the early wave of free agency and the first round of the NFL draft. For most casual fans, this is where most of their attention is focused on. Unfortunately, that means they might miss some under-the-radar transactions that can be key pieces to a team’s success for the upcoming season.

3 forgotten former Bengals who are still in the NFL

With that being said, Cincinnati has let some notable players leave in free agency over the past couple of seasons. William Jackson III, Carl Lawson, A.J. Green, Andy Dalton, and Marvin Jones are a couple of names that come to mind off the top of my head. Those guys listed above aren’t the ones we are focusing on here.

Bengals roster ranked in the top 10 by Pro Football Focus

Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus ranked every NFL roster and put the Cincinnati Bengals‘ roster at No. 8 on his list. That’s high praise for a team that won just four games in 2020 but who can blame him when this team showed that didn’t matter? They made it all the way to the Super Bowl this past season and were close to winning it all.

6 Bengals who could make the NFL Top 100 Players for 2022

With the Cincinnati Bengals‘ poor performance last year and Burrow getting injured cutting his season short, it’s no surprise that Cincy only had one player appear on the top 100 last year (well, two if you count Trey Hendrickson making the list; Jessie Bates was the other). However, this year the Bengals could have up to six players on that list.

Around the league

Brett Favre expects drop-off in production from Davante Adams without Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback

Green Bay's former QB-WR duo was one of historic proportions, with Adams leading the league in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns the last five seasons combined. That extraordinary production led to Adams becoming the highest-paid WR in NFL history this offseason, but getting paid accordingly came at the cost of his memorable connection with Rodgers coming to an end.

2022 NFL season: Ranking top duos at 11 key position groups

We have reached the point of the offseason in which seemingly every player steps to the microphone to tout his greatness or his team's immense potential. Despite head coaches around the league urging players to refrain from putting up boastful bulletin board material, it is hard for players to resist the urge to shout their beliefs and predictions from the mountaintop.

2022 NFL season: Which notable records could fall? What milestones might be reached?

Brady reversed course on retirement and will return to the Bucs in 2022 with a chance to reach yet another milestone previously thought to be untouchable: 100,000 career passing yards. Combining his NFL-record regular season (84,520) and postseason (13,049) yardage totals, Brady enters the season with 97,569 career pass yards -- 2,431 shy of 100,000 in his career.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 1

Jurgens played center and guard during his four years at the University of Nebraska and his versatility as an interior lineman will be beneficial for the Eagles' depth chart perhaps as early as his rookie season. However, the 22-year-old was heavily scouted by Eagles center Jason Kelce for what hopes to be a smooth succession.