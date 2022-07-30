La’el Collins already has a big fan in Willie Anderson

The Cincinnati Bengals’ right tackle position has been a point of frustration for most fans.

After all, this was a team that was all too comfortable starting Bobby Hart there for three seasons. It came with great delight to everyone then when Cincinnati went out and signed right tackle La’el Collins who had been with the Dallas Cowboys. He was the cherry on top of the Bengals rebuild along the offensive line after Joe Burrow got sacked more than any quarterback should ever be sacked.

It has been a great offseason for the right tackle position as the team is also inducting former right tackle Willie Anderson into their Ring of Honor. He was a cornerstone at the position and anchored many of the Marvin Lewis era’s most successful teams.

During his press conference, Anderson reiterated his excitement for Collins joining the team.

Big Will, who has worked with him during his NFL career, reiterating what he said about La’el Collins when Bengals signed him back in March: “He brings a toughness and mentality that takes it to another level” — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) July 20, 2022

Anderson worked with Collins a bit at a few Dallas Cowboys practices. He is also very well acquainted with Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack, who was at the same position with Dallas when Collins was drafted.

The weight of Anderson’s opinion goes a very long way with the franchise and the fanbase. Odds are this is a move that will only get more fans as time goes on. Especially when we get to see this offense with its best right tackle since Anderson himself was book-ending the offensive line.