Back Together Saturday live blog

Today marks the Cincinnati Bengals’ first practice inside Paul Brown Stadium for the 2022 NFL season, as Back Together Saturday kicks off at 2:15 pm ET with gates opening at 1 pm.

This will be fans’ lone opportunity to watch the Bengals practice inside PBS. Radio announcers Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham are providing live commentary throughout today’s practice (go here for radio info).

There will be photo opportunities today, including a chance to take pictures with the Lamar Hunt Trophy celebrating the Bengals’ AFC Championship. Fans can also take pictures on the Ruler of The Jungle throne and next to the tiger pillars used for player introductions.

Tickets to the event are free and must be claimed on a mobile device. You can check out bengals.com/backtogethersaturday for more details.

Come join the discussion in today’s open thread while following along below for updates straight from PBS!

And as always, Who Dey!!!