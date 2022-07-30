Dax Hill filling in nicely for Jessie Bates

Dax Hill has not played free safety since high school.

But he just may be versatile and athletic enough to thrive at the position when called upon.

It’s very early, but there have been positive signs already, including some big plays by the rookie.

Bengals first-round pick Dax Hill forces a fumble during team drills. Next play, Eli Apple gets an INT. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) July 29, 2022

More importantly, Hill appears to be mentally prepared for his transition to the pros and to a new role.

5) The secondary's going to be interesting. Dax Hill's taken all Jessie Bates' reps at FS (with Bates away), and his athleticism and ability to pickup the playbook are apparent as he transitions from nickel corner. And second-round CB Cam Taylor-Britt has flashed early. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 29, 2022

And it’s nice to know that the man whose shoes he might have to fill, All-Pro veteran Jessie Bates, is all-in on the rookie, willing to give him the mentoring he needs.

Dax Hill said Jessie Bates texted him after the #Bengals first camp practice yesterday.



"He said it's a blessing to be out there the first day of camp when everything's exciting, and if there's anything you need, just reach out to me." — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) July 28, 2022

