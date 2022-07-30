 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dax Hill filling in nicely for Jessie Bates

The rookie first rounder is ahead of the curve while the veteran All-Pro remains absent from practice.

By Dadio Makdook
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Dax Hill has not played free safety since high school.

But he just may be versatile and athletic enough to thrive at the position when called upon.

It’s very early, but there have been positive signs already, including some big plays by the rookie.

More importantly, Hill appears to be mentally prepared for his transition to the pros and to a new role.

And it’s nice to know that the man whose shoes he might have to fill, All-Pro veteran Jessie Bates, is all-in on the rookie, willing to give him the mentoring he needs.

We discussed what Hill’s transition to free safety might look like in our most recent show. Watch below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

