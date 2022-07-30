Bengals News (7/30): Big rings

Jostens unveils Bengals AFC Championship rings

The Bengals have some bling of their own, thanks to Jostens, for their AFC Championship.

Bengals Training Camp Report: O-Line Enjoying New Look

Even though their new right side has yet to line up in team drills, the culture shift on the revamped, re-built and re-invigorated Bengals offensive line continued to dig in during Friday’s training camp on the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields.

Bengals’ Joe Mixon talks Super Bowl, recruiting linemen and career longevity - The Athletic

The boisterous running back spoke with Cincinnati media Friday for the first time since the loss to the Rams.

Bengals see ‘night and day’ difference with Jackson Carman

Jackson Carman appears to be on the right track after stumbling as a rookie.

Around the League

Seahawks' Jamal Adams sustains broken finger, will wear special cast for games

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams sustained a broken finger during a recent practice and is likely to undergo surgery following the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Ravens OC Greg Roman: This training camp is best I've 'ever seen' Lamar Jackson throw

Lamar Jackson's new physique is already wowing Ravens coaches. Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Friday that this is the best he's "ever seen" Jackson throw the football.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: Specific criticism of Black quarterbacks 'weird'

Patrick Mahomes said he read about the study clause inserted into Kyler Murray's contract and heard the criticism of his own play and that of other black quarterbacks, but wouldn't go as far to say black quarterbacks are evaluated differently.

Washington Commanders star DE Chase Young (ACL) to miss at least season opener

Chase Young will miss at least the Commanders' season opener as he continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered in November.

Jacksonville Jaguars sign K Elliott Fry, cut Andrew Mevis

The Jaguars have signed kicker Elliott Fry and cut rookie Andrew Mevis, who hit former Cowboys head coach Dave Campo with a badly missed field goal attempt during training camp.