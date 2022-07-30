Joe Mixon expects to run through “gaping holes” and “crush” his previous numbers

I was fortunate enough to (very briefly) meet Joe Mixon yesterday at practice, and lemme tell ya’... he is one hilarious and outgoing dude.

Mixon was one of the handful of players who came up to the large crowd gathered near the bleachers. Before he reached them, he made his adoring supporters participate in a cheering competition, walking toward whichever side made more noise, pointing to indicate his intentions, which he changed at least five times.

The running back then began to sign footballs and take selfies with fans, but moved to a new spot after each interaction, forcing the laughing—and somewhat frustrated—throng to chase after him for about ten minutes in the heat.

There is no doubt that Mixon is in love with Who Dey nation and that they love him back. And you can only expect that relationship to continue to grow.

Next year may be Mixon’s best yet. This is because of the huge upgrade at offensive line, where the Bengals added La’el Collins, Alex Cappa, and Ted Karras. As a result, the sixth-year veteran foresees “gaping holes” to run through.

“I definitely look forward to the three new additions,” he said. “The numbers that I put up before, I only hope to crush those numbers.” But Mixon is, of course, the ultimate team player, so he finished by saying that finishing the job in the Super Bowl is ultimately his goal again this year.

"Gaping holes."



Joe Mixon on what it's going to be like running behind the #Bengals new offensive line. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/Z1xHi7xtxm — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) July 29, 2022

Catch up on other training camp news by watching the video below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: