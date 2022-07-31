 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends welcome in Geoff Hobson and Clark Judge

Jim, Jamie, James and Tom welcome in two of the best in NFL media this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET!

By Anthony Cosenza
The big guest keep lining up to get on to “Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends”! Since joining up with Cincy Jungle, Jimmie, James, Jamie and Tom have had Zac Taylor, Chris Evans and a bunch of stars from the 2005 AFC North Champion team.

This week, they have Bengals.com head man Geoff Hobson, as well as NFL media member and Pro Football Hall of Fame voter, Clark Judge. The fun begins at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday!

Let’s keep the fun of training camp rolling on!

