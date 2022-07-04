4 Bengals make list of potential first-time Pro Bowlers

The Cincinnati Bengals are fresh off its first Super Bowl appearance since 1989 and have spent the offseason building a roster capable of competing to get back to the big game for the foreseeable future.

With an improved roster and a budding superstar at quarterback, the Bengals got plenty of love from Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr on his list of 10 potential first-time pro bowlers.

The four Bengals to make the list include third-year quarterback Joe Burrow and newly signed offensive lineman Ted Karras, La’el Collins and Alex Cappa.

Karras. Collins and Cappa were all signed this offseason to give Burrow much-needed protection. If any or multiple standout and the Bengals’ offensive line play as far improved as it looks on paper, any of these players would have a chance at the pro bowl.

Not to mention Burrow who somehow was not voted into the Pro Bowl last season after throwing for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns and was not named a replacement with the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Currently, the Bengals roster features just five players who have reached a Pro Bowl in wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, punter Kevin Huber, running back Joe Mixon, special teamer Michael Thomas and defensive end Trey Hendrickson

Here’s a look at Orr’s list: