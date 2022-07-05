Bengals News (7/5): Best team in Super Bowl era

Bengals News

Every NFL franchise's best team of the Super Bowl era: Defending AFC champion Bengals crack all-time list

Are the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals the best team in franchise history? CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo makes the case for it.

Dax Hill is first Bengals player born after Paul Brown Stadium opened

How's that for a Bengals fun fact?

NFL defender reveals trait that makes Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert elite

One defender who has played with Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert says this is the key.

Will Bengals extend a veteran like Vonn Bell soon?

It’s a difficult question right now, but Bell is one of those types of guys the team loves extending early. He was a core piece last year and made some key plays when it mattered most, earning a 74.2 PFF grade.

How Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson keeps his offseason from being a distraction

The globe-trotting Wilson may look like he's always busy doing something, but he says football comes first. And besides, he's been busier before.

Attorneys seek NFL investigation documents into Deshaun Watson

According to the motion filed Friday, the women's legal team seeks any and all reports and files from the NFL's investigation into Deshaun Watson, including recorded interviews, witness statements and communications.

Taking a closer look at the NFL's case against Deshaun Watson

So what was the NFL’s actual case against Watson? It’s one thing to repeatedly insist on a suspension of at least one year. It’s another to have the evidence that, when combined with the Personal Conduct Policy, will justify that kind of a punishment.

Which teams should be thinking about making a run at Baker Mayfield?

For weeks, two teams have been linked to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield — the Panthers and the Seahawks.

Former All-Pro running backs Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell to box in exhibition on July 30

Adrian Peterson, the NFL’s fifth all-time leading rusher, and Le’Veon Bell, a former two-time All-Pro, are slated to face off in a heavyweight boxing exhibition match July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.