Bengals News (7/6): Curtain Call in Cincinnati

Ranking AFC North quarterbacks for the 2022 season

Even taking out the drama in Cleveland it’s impossible to get a read on it. Lamar Jackson’s coming off an injury-riddled season. Pittsburgh could start a rookie or former bust. Joe Burrow could only get better and in Cleveland, the starter – and whether that starter will get back to his usual self – isn’t guaranteed to play.

AFC North Offseason Report Cards, Analysis

B+. The Ravens signed Williams, Moses, and Pierce. They re-signed Campbell, who has been stellar over the past two seasons. The Ravens will move forward with a young group of wide receivers headlined by second-year player Rashod Bateman, who emerged as their most dependable wideout by the end of the season. The Ravens added 11 draft picks, including a pair of first-rounders in Hamilton and Linderbaum. Both of those players are expected to start as rookies and make an immediate impact. The Ravens also picked up David Ojabo, who was a first-round pick before he blew out his Achilles during his pro day. Baltimore was able to grab Ojabo in the second round and he is expected to be back on the field at some point during the season.

Bengals announce season tickets have sold out

The Bengals announced in an email, via the Cincinnati Enquirer, that they have sold out of season tickets for the 2022 season. Anybody still interested in buying season tickets will now have to join a wait list, which requires a one-time deposit of $150 that would go toward any eventual purchase.

3 Bengals who are definitely entering their last season in Cincinnati

This offseason was an impressive one for the Cincinnati Bengals and they didn’t lose too many key players. That might not be the case this offseason and there are three players who will for sure likely be on their way out.

Cincinnati Bengals 3 best offseason additions in 2022

It’s been an interesting 11-year stretch for the NFL team from the Queen City. The Cincinnati Bengals reached the playoffs five consecutive years from 2011-15. Of course, the club failed to win a postseason game during any of that stretch.

5 most important players on Bengals roster who are not starters

This one is pretty much cheating because it’s too obvious but with Jessie Bates holding out, the Bengals’ first-round pick is in line to play significant snaps this year as Cincinnati’s starting free safety.

Bengals land interesting spot in new power rankings

“Ranking the Bengals this low seems harsh given they were close losers of last year’s Super Bowl, but there was an acknowledgment that the team overachieved last year. They were the AFC’s No. 4 seed before going on their playoff run, and even though they have done an excellent job attacking the weaknesses on the roster this offseason, it seems unlikely that they repeat that kind of improbable sequence of results this season. Cincinnati absolutely has the firepower to contend if things break its way, but the Bengals don’t quite have the overwhelming roster strength that some teams do.”

Chad Johnson has thoughts on Logan Wilson’s training video

No word on if Chad plans to actually take up a coaching job anytime soon, but he’s been an excellent brand ambassador for the Bengals over the last few years and he seems to have some pretty high praise here for Wilson, a guy who had a serious shot at Super Bowl MVP not too long ago.

Around the league

State of the 2022 Houston Texans: Will Davis Mills prove he's the type of QB Lovie Smith can win with?

Where does your franchise stand heading into 2022? Adam Rank sets the table by providing a State of the Franchise look at all 32 teams, zeroing in on the key figures to watch and setting the stakes for the season to come.

Terry McLaurin was 'confident' extension with Commanders would get done: 'I wanted to be here'

"I felt confident honestly," McLaurin divulged. "From talking to my agent, Buddy (Baker), to the conversations I've had with coach (Ron) Rivera, it was very evident that they wanted me to be here, and I wanted to be here."

Broncos LB Bradley Chubb on potential of bounce-back season: 'The dam has to break at some point'

The No. 5 overall pick came roaring out of the gates in 2018, compiling 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and 60 combined tackles -- all still career highs. 2020 was another stellar year that netted Chubb his lone Pro Bowl nod, but the LB missed huge swaths of 2019 and 2021 due to a torn ACL and an ankle injury, respectively. Chubb managed one sack in four starts in 2019. He went sack-less in seven contests after returning from surgery last year.

Saints QB Jameis Winston throwing without brace on surgically repaired left knee

Jameis Winston appears to have reached another milestone in his return from last year's season-ending ACL injury. The New Orleans Saints quarterback posted a video to Instagram this week of himself throwing without a brace on his surgically repaired left knee.