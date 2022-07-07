Ja’Marr Chase working out with other NFL players

It is not surprising to know that Ja’Marr Chase is putting in the work this offseason to try and take the mantle of number one wide receiver in the NFL.

Even so, it is nice to see video pop up (courtesy of @JBush____ on Twitter), of him working out with fellow NFL players in Leonard Fournette, Jalen Mills and D’Andre Swift.

Chase from the very beginning has been extremely competitive and the fact his former teammate Justin Jefferson is one of his biggest competitors for the top wide receiver battle has to be an even bigger motivator for him to strive for the top this season.

With the revamped offensive line, a healthy offseason for Joe Burrow, another offseason together, and a tough schedule that might keep the Bengals throwing the ball Chase definitely has a chance to challenge for the receiving crown.

Other teams will try to take him out of the game, but with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to worry about as well, and also just because Chase is Chase, he will get his yardage and Justin Jefferson better watch out.