Bengals News (7/7): Jackpot coming for these 3 Bengals

Why the 2022 season could be big for three Bengals on rookie contracts, including QB Joe Burrow

But all good things come at a price, and for Cincinnati, it could be quite steep. A trio of key players from their Super Bowl team -- quarterback Joe Burrow, receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson -- will be eligible for contract extensions in 2023, which means the Bengals will have some major decisions to make. Compounding matters, second-team All Pro receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be eligible for an extension in 2024.

Bengals add long-term answers in new 2-round 2023 NFL mock draft

While that’s a ways away, a simple glossing-over of the team’s situation suggests there sholdn’t be any major holes, with even safety already addressed if they lose Jessie Bates thanks to the selections of Dax Hill and Tycen Anderson this year.

Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Jackson Carman in 2022

This time last year, Jackson Carman was a rookie with the Cincinnati Bengals and fans weren’t sure what to expect from the guy. After all, he had played left tackle at Clemson and the Bengals made it clear from pretty much the moment he was drafted that he’d be moved inside to one of the guard spots.

Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Logan Wilson in 2022

After recovering from off-season shoulder surgery, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson looks ready to have another impactful year as he enters training camp. In 2021, Wilson played in 13 games and showed he could be an elite linebacker; he made 100 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and intercepted four passes during the season.

4 Bengals UDFAs who can make a difference in 2022

There is not much room for error for the UDFA class of 2022 but that does not mean a contribution to the Cincinnati Bengals‘ success from one or more rookie free agents is impossible. After the dust settles, a few will find themselves on the practice squad or the final 53.

One less QB for Bengals to worry about as Baker Mayfield traded to CAR

The Cleveland Browns ended their saga with quarterback Baker Mayfield, sending the former No. 1 draft pick to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional draft pick in 2024. The Browns will also pay $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary, while the Panthers will only be responsible for $5 million (Mayfield actually agreed to cut $3.5 million from his salary to help facilitate the trade).

Around the league

Browns trading Baker Mayfield to Panthers for 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick

The Browns and Panthers have agreed to a trade that sends Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick (which can become a fourth-round selection), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. The deal is pending a physical. Carolina later announced the acquisition.

Baker Mayfield trade reaction: Kyler Murray, others talk Browns-Panthers swap

"We want to thank Baker for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns. From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city. With his fierce competitive spirit, he excited the fanbase and accomplished things that no player at his position had done in Cleveland for a very long time. He also made a difference in the community, whether it was hosting events at the Boys and Girls Club, honoring our troops, supporting the Special Olympics as well as countless other charitable endeavors. We are grateful for everything he did for this organization and wish him and Emily well in the future."

NFL makes strong push for flag football with eye on Olympics

"When we talk about the future of the game of football, it is, no question, flag," NFL executive Troy Vincent told The Associated Press. "When I've been asked over the last 24 months, in particular, what does the next 100 years look like when you look at football, not professional football, it's flag. It's the inclusion and the true motto of 'football for all.' There is a place in flag football for all."

Aaron Rodgers on Packers' rookie WRs: 'Physically, they definitely look the part'

"Every year there's opinions that start coming out about players in helmets and shorts, and I would say let's everybody just take a nice deep long breath and trust the training camp time that we have, trust the coaching staff, trust the relationships that will continue to be formed, trust the guys in the room like Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins to help these young guys out," Rodgers said.