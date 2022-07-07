Ken Anderson, Ken Riley named semifinalists for 2023 Hall of Fame class

Former Cincinnati Bengals greats Ken Anderson and Ken Riley are two of 54 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributors categories, the Hall of Fame announced today.

Anderson and Riley, two of four current Bengals Ring of Honor members, are names that have floated amongst the voters for quite some time. As the years have passed, they’ve gotten closer to being enshrined by making it further through the yearly process, but neither one has crossed the final threshold.

Anderson’s accolades include four Pro Bowls, two NFL passing titles, and a league MVP and All-Pro in 1981, the first year the Bengals made the Super Bowl.

Riley, who also played on that ’81 Super Bowl team, still holds a place in the top-5 for career interceptions with 65 and was an All-Pro in 1983. Riley passed away at the age of 72 in June of 2020.

In April, the Hall of Fame announced that the next three election cycles (2023-25) will involved three senior finalists, an increase from just one. This gives both Anderson and Riley improved odds at enshrinement in the near future, perhaps even this year.

We’ll find out if both former Bengals make the next round of cuts on July 27th.