Bengals News (7/8): Where does the tiger-striped helmet rank?

Ranking Cincinnati Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp

Cincinnati Bengals Safety Jessie Bates Continues to Train With Training Camp Looming

Cincinnati Bengals earn top 10 helmet ranking

The iconic tiger stripes come up big in new rankings.

Cincinnati Bengals: 7 best salary cap bargains in 2022

The best salary cap bargains on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Around the League

Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan as team president; first Black female president in NFL history

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as their new team president Thursday, making her the first Black woman in NFL history to assume the role.

Ravens agree to terms with Justin Houston on one-year deal

Justin Houston is officially returning to Baltimore this season, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Ravens on Thursday. Baltimore had placed the UFA tender on the veteran pass rusher earlier this offseason.

Jerry Rice says 'the sky's the limit' for Trey Lance, warns against QB 'carousel' in San Francisco

Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice talked with NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on NFL Total Access on Thursday about the future of the 49ers quarterback room, and said he believes Trey Lance is ready to go as the starting QB.

Von Miller was 'ready' to join Cowboys, but didn't want to 'take that much less'

One of the most sought-after free agents in the league nearly landed on America's Team this offseason. Von Miller told Dan Pompei of The Athletic recently that he almost signed with the Cowboys before money got in the way.

San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams first offensive lineman to get 99 rating on Madden video game

San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams will be the first offensive lineman in Madden video game history to join the "99 club."