Bengals News (8/1): Moves that can still be made

Hobson's Choice: Bengaldom Weighjs In Early In Training Camp

People were peeved last year when he wasn't an instant re-incarnation of Max Montoya and seemed to forget he was moving from tackle to guard and left to right while coming off back problems. At 325 pounds he came in 15 pounds lighter than last year and, more importantly, where the coaches want him. All you had to do is listen to offensive line coach Frank Pollack praise him the first week of training camp to know how far he's come.

Cincinnati Bengals Need More From Tight End Position This Season

In 2021, Uzomah finished with 49 receptions on 63 targets, 493 yards, and five touchdowns. However, he only had two games with five or more receptions and scored his last touchdown of the season in Week 7.

Joe Mixon catching passes already big part of Bengals training camp

Fitting, then that the first few days of training camp this year have featured plenty of Mixon as a receiver out of the backfield. Maybe some of that has to do with this being the early stages of camp or the fact it’s Brandon Allen instead of Joe Burrow under center.

Cincinnati Bengals training camp: Early winners and losers

Between now and then there will be roster changes, cut-down days and even a few preseason games to juggle before the 17-game sprint that is the regular season.

ESPN analyst puts Bengals executive on a list that he should not be on

The Bengals organization is understandably flying high. It’s impressive to go from 2-14 to the Super Bowl in two seasons. The Bengals weren’t able to hold on to their lead or launch a fourth-quarter comeback once the Rams began to pick apart their offensive line, and unsurprisingly, Tobin went looking for linemen this offseason. Cincinnati imported three new starters: Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and La’el Collins. On paper, the line looks much better than it did heading into Week 1 a year ago.

What’s next for Joe Burrow? Bengals’ star QB poised to join NFL’s greats

Like few things in sports and life, Burrow lived up to the hype. Joey Franchise proved to be the elite quarterback organizations dream about. In two seasons, he has erased a 31-year playoff-win drought and returned the Bengals to the Super Bowl for the third time in the 54-year history of the club. Stardom arrived.

3 moves the Bengals should make before the 2022 season begins

The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the most successful runs in franchise history. Making the Super Bowl was a pleasant surprise and the team was able to follow that up by shoring up their biggest weaknesses through free agency and the draft.

Around the league

Patriots TE Hunter Henry: Addition of WR DeVante Parker takes 'a little pressure off everybody else'

One of the highlights early in camp came with Parker adjusting on a Mac Jones back-shoulder throw with corner Jalen Mills in sticky coverage. The wideout snagged the pigskin and tapped his toes for the score.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson informed by Judge Sue L. Robinson he should be suspended six games

Parties involved in the disciplinary hearing for Deshaun Watson have been informed by former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson that the Cleveland Browns quarterback should be suspended six games for violating the league's personal-conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

Chiefs OT Orlando Brown to report to camp, play under franchise tag

Brown had held out of the start of training camp after the sides couldn't agree on a long-term contract by the July 15 deadline for franchise-tagged players. By not signing the franchise tender, the left tackle wasn't subject to fines at the start of training camp.

49ers, WR Deebo Samuel agree to three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million

The San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Deebo Samuel have agreed on a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million with $58.1 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.