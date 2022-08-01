Bengals training camp: Monday practice recap

After their first day off of camp, the Bengals returned to the practice fields and were joined by their franchise quarterback... sort of.

Joe Burrow made his public return to Paul Brown Stadium with a patch on his left arm, the aftermath of his appendectomy from last Wednesday. Burrow viewed practice from a cart, much like president and owner Mike Brown usually does.

You see Joe rollin’ pic.twitter.com/6oONp38gUT — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 1, 2022

Head coach Zac Taylor didn’t say when Burrow would return, only that it would be up to Burrow himself. Taylor did say that the first padded practice will be tomorrow.

Whether or not defensive back Tre Flowers will suit up for that remains to be seen. Flowers did not practice Monday.

Bengals DB Tre Flowers not dressed out for today’s practice. Only new addition to the injury report. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 1, 2022

Akeem Davis-Gaither did practice, and ended up with the latest turnover caused by the first-team defense.

Akeem Davis-Gaither with a nice INT during team drills. Defense as a whole didn’t give Brandon Allen a lot of options there. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 1, 2022

Davis-Gaither was one of many linebackers lost to injury last season. He only played in nine games before injuring his foot and underwent season-ending surgery. Now that he’s back and fully healthy, his skillset in coverage paired with a healthy Flowers should enhance the Bengals’ third down defense.

As expected, Alex Cappa is now being integrated into more team drills as the starting right guard. La’el Collins is deemed “day-to-day” by Taylor, so D’Ante Smith is still taking right tackle reps in his place.

Looks like a Cappa-D'Ante Smith RG-RT combo in this clip. https://t.co/DmXGkNV8OU — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) August 1, 2022

Cordell Volson and Hakeem Adeniji have been given the majority of reps while Cappa was limited to individual drills, but with Cappa back, Volson is staying at left guard. He needed to fill in there today after Jackson Carman had his practice cut short for unknown reasons.

Rookie Cordell Volson working at LG with Jackson Carman seemingly done for the day. Trainers took his helmet a few minutes ago. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 1, 2022

After practice, Carman clarified that he was fine.

Just spoke with Jackson Carman coming off the field to regarding him being taken out towards the end of practice and standing on the sidelines with his helmet, he said he’s all good.



No worries there. #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 1, 2022

Joesph Ossai also appears to be just fine, as he, like Cappa, took part in team drills for the first time. This picture from Bengals’ play-by-play man Dan Hoard has him coming off the right edge of the defensive line.

3. Edge rusher Joseph Ossai (#58) took part in 11-on-11 drills for the first time in camp as he returns from knee and wrist injuries.

In his only preseason game as a rookie last year, the former third round pick had a sack, 2 QB hits, and 4 QB hurries vs Tampa Bay pic.twitter.com/JoDHfwO5dM — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 1, 2022

Like Davis-Gaither boosts the back seven, Ossai boosts the front four with his explosiveness. And giving him reps on third down should also benefit Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard from playing too many snaps over the course of long games.

Practice ended on another high note for the defense as college free agent Delonte Hood intercepted local quarterback signee Drew Plitt.

Delonte Hood picks off Drew Plitt on final play of practice and Bengals D celebrates. pic.twitter.com/XVRC99VitE — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 1, 2022

Hood was one of many undrafted free agents signed by Cincinnati this offseason, and he didn’t exactly stand out in May coming from Peru State. But as evidenced by this play, the ball skills are definitely there to go with top of the line speed. He should have an interesting preseason.

That’s all for today. Like Taylor said, the pads come on tomorrow. We’ll have you covered.