How to watch the Bengals’ preseason opener vs. Cardinals

The Cincinnati Bengals will be kicking off the preseason by hosting the Arizona Cardinals in the newly named Paycor Stadium.

We won’t see much or any of the starters this week, but it is a great chance to see the players fighting to climb the depth chart or take a roster spot.

Here is how to watch the Bengals first preseason game.

Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals

Start Time: 7:30 pm ET

Location: Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Live Online Stream: NFL+ app (out of market) and free trial of fuboTV.

Announcers: Mike Watts (play-by-play), Anthony Munoz (analyst) and Marisa Contipelli (sideline reporter)

Radio Broadcast: Bengals Radio Network with Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham calling the action.

Replay: NFL+ app and NFL Network (check local listings).

Weather: Low-to-mid 70s and slight overcast with no chance of rain, per NFL Weather.

We should see a little bit of quarterback Brandon Allen this week, as there is no chance Joe Burrow will rush back onto the field for a preseason game after getting his appendix removed prior to training camp.

As for the rest of the starters, we may see a quick drive so they can get a taste of real game contact again, but it’d be surprising to see them much past that.

Things that will be exciting to see is young players Cincinnati has just brought in. We should see plenty of this defense heavy draft class as few are expected to be slated as starters when the year starts.

On the other side of the ball, wide receiver A.J. Green will be coming back to Cincinnati where he spent his first nine seasons in the NFL. He spent last season in Arizona where he started nine of the 16 games he played in.

Green’s quarterback, Kyler Murray, had quite the offseason while awaiting an extension he eventually received. There was some drama suggesting Murray wasn’t committed enough to football. Those rumors followed a season where the Cardinals started out hot winning their first seven games, but only won four of their next 10 games. They also took an embarrassing beating at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams after limping into the playoffs as a Wild Card team.

It is Week 1 of the preseason so both teams are looking to put a good foot forward in their first real appearance after last season. Let's hope we see some nice performances from the Bengals’ backups.