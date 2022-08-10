Bengals clear La’el Collins to practice

The Cincinnati Bengals today have cleared right tackle La’el Collins to practice following a passed physical.

Collins was originally placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list on July 23rd, just a few days before training camp began. He was dealing with a back issue that flared up earlier in the offseason.

Reports around that time indicated that Collins would be ready to practice well before the regular season began, but an exact timetable was never given.

Both Collins and right guard Alex Cappa missed practice time during the opening week of training camp, leaving the starting offensive line without two of their best starters. Cappa, who was on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, was cleared to practice on July 27th but wasn’t involved in 11-on-11 drills until more recently.

Collins, who was signed as a free agent back in March, will now join Cappa, another free agent signing of this offseason, on the right side of the line with still a month remaining before the season begins.