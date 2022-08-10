Bengals News (8/10): Ja’Marr Chase playing everywhere

Roster Moves: La'el Collins Cleared

Bengals OT La'el Collins has passed a physical and is cleared to practice. Collins had been placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list on July 23.

Bengals Naming Rights to Paycor Ushers Cincinnati To New Era

With the roster of their defending AFC champions teeming with emerging young stars and the team's brand exploding across the pro sports landscape after a rousing Super Bowl run, Mike Brown had his father in mind and their commitment to the town when he watched the last walk-through at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday.

Bengals Donate $167,000 To Covington Catholic For Indoor Fieldhouse

"Ensuring youth have access to participate in football and other sports has always been important to our organization," said Bengals Director of Community Engagement Alex Simons. "We are pleased to continue this through our support of Covington Catholic and their efforts to create a fun and safe space that serves the Park Hills and Northern Kentucky communities."

Cincinnati Bengals to play at Paycor Stadium following naming rights deal

The facility formerly known as Paul Brown Stadium will now be called Paycor Stadium, the team announced Tuesday. The Bengals sold the stadium naming rights to Cincinnati-based Paycor, a company that specializes in human resources software.

Cincinnati Bengals issue first depth chart of preseason

While it’s technically unofficial, it’s still a notable one as it’s the first since the playoffs last year. Fans shouldn’t be too shocked, however to find out there aren’t any major surprises on the chart, something that might not change well into the regular season.

Paycor Stadium named new home of Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals and Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM, Inc. announced Tuesday they are expanding their partnership to include stadium naming rights, further strengthening their shared vision and commitment to the Cincinnati community and driving increased national awareness for both organizations.

Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Names Top Cornerback He Faced During Record-Breaking Rookie Season

"It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said. "Not just because Cleveland talk the most sh--. Denzel Ward did his thing. Same for Greg Newsome. I don't think he elite (Newsome), but they just talk crazy."

Bengals 2022 Training Camp: Top 3 takeaways from Day 10

For the first time this summer, Bengals fans got to see Joe Burrow in action, as the quarterback actually did some light throwing. He also did some drills with his starting wide receivers and Hayden Hurst. Not to mention, he didn’t need the cart to help move around during practice.

Bengals tailgate happening at The Banks before every home game

"Pregame at The Banks" will span three blocks in the DORA district on E. Freedom Way running from Joe Nuxhall Way to Race Street. The event will feature music, food, drinks and games.

Bengals plan on moving Ja'Marr Chase 'all over the field' to exploit defenses in Year 2

"He's going to be all over the field," Walters said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "We're going to use him as many ways as we can. He's a quick learner ... That's what great players want to do. They want to play everywhere.

Cleveland Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

It didn't take long for Newsome to respond on social media. The second-year cornerback poked fun at Chase's "on sight" comments by posting three emojis on Instagram.

Around the league

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell explains league's decision to pursue one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday explained the league's decision to pursue a one-year suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and weighed in on the findings of an independent investigation into integrity of the game violations committed by the Dolphins.

Roquan Smith requests trade from Chicago Bears: Potential landing spots for star linebacker

"The new front office regime doesn't value me here," Smith wrote in a lengthy statement fielded by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "They've refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been 'take it or leave it'. The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it. I've been trying to get something done that's fair since April, but their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me.

NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Rams hold top two slots one month out from their Kickoff Game showdown

With the preseason about to kick off in earnest, it's hard to pinpoint many teams that you can fully trust. Even the presumed Super Bowl favorites have question marks: Stafford's elbow, Brady's offensive line, Rodgers' receivers ... Go down the line, and you can find a potential fatal flaw for every team.

Browns WR/returner Jakeem Grant suffers torn Achilles, out for season

"I really feel awful for Jakeem," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement confirming an Achilles injury for Grant. "We've witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game, but that doesn't make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem."