The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Curtain Call

The Bengals are set to take the field for the first time against another opponent in 2022 this weekend. And, even though it’s the first preseason game of the year, there are things to achieve.

We talk about who will and who should be opening eyes this Friday night. We also talk about the recent camp happenings, the Bengals’ stadium name change and give you some announcements!

As we’ve been telling you the past couple of weeks, we are supporting the David Pollack Foundation. Aside from providing education and information on physical and emotional wellness to families, the Pollack Family Foundation also helps out the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, and provides assistance to Hope 139, whose mission is to help at-risk mothers and youth.

In addition to their continued help of the above-mentioned causes, their next big community venture is a Christmas concert. They are in need of financial help to get it up and running, and we are enlisting Who Dey Nation for support.

Here is the donation link at Give.Send.Go. You can also submit a “Super Chat” donation through our YouTube channel, or other avenues. We’re counting on all of you to step up in a big way! Donate and win some great prizes!

Our thanks to Mr. Shane Mitchell of the Pollack Family Foundation and Mr. Pollack himself for the time. Please donate to their great cause!

We’ve also got some some special announcements! Tune in at our usual live time of 8:30 p.m. ET!