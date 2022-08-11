Keep track of everything related to Bengals vs. Cardinals in NFL Preseason Week 1.

Bengals vs. Cardinals in Preseason Week 1: Everything to know

The Cincinnati Bengals will play their first preseason game of 2022 this week when they host the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Game time is set for 7:30 pm ET on August 12th and airs on the Bengals Preseason TV Network, which you can read more about here.

As usual with preseason game No. 1, don’t expect to see many of the Bengals starters out there. We already know Joe Burrow won’t play as he recovers from his appendectomy. We shouldn’t expect to see guys like Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins or Trey Hendrickson either.

Even though we won’t see most of the Bengals’ top guys, it’s wonderful to finally see football is back in the Queen City.

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Bengals’ first preseason game vs. Arizona.

And as always, Who Dey!